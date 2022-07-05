Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.87

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 7593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $847,540. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,695,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,651,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

