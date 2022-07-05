Scott Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

