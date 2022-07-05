Scott Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,457 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 486.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.