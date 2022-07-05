Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.