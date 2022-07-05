Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 90,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,491,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

