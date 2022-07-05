Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 5th (NASDAQ:SCRMU)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 5th. Screaming Eagle Acquisition had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,375,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,920,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

