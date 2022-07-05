Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.90

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.11 ($0.07), with a volume of 6390633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.47 ($0.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.19. The firm has a market cap of £253.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.57.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

