Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,639 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.96. 10,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.89.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

