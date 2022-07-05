Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 160,566 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,470. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

