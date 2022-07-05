Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,981 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,651 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

