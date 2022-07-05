Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JHX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,587. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

