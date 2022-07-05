Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $145.03. 50,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

