Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. 19,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 101.03%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

