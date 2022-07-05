Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

ASML stock traded down $27.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.55. 17,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,653. ASML Holding has a one year low of $443.45 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $532.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

