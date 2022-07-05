Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.88. 6,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,574. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.09.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.