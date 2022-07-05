Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,348. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.