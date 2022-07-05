Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.
About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.