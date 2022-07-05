SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Barclays

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,545 ($18.71) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cheuvreux lowered SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.02) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,585 ($19.19) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,216.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF remained flat at $$12.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

