Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.48. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 5,720 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $711.13 million, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

