Sentinel Market Cap Achieves $10.16 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $621,399.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,864,828,002 coins and its circulating supply is 9,918,688,216 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

