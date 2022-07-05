ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.20% of ServiceNow worth $221,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,578. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.60 and a 200-day moving average of $526.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.