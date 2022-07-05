Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Up 0.4%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

