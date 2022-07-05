Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 654 at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 725 ($8.78) to GBX 654 ($7.92) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 647.33 ($7.84).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 522 ($6.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 512 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 668.50 ($8.10). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 572.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 501.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, insider Simon J. Quayle acquired 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £416,556.72 ($504,428.09).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

