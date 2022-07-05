SHIELD Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $72,613.22 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,136.85 or 0.05621886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00246442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00607870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00073974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.44 or 0.00516490 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

