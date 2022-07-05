Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expands By 23.1%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,977. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.