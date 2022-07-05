Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Declines By 25.0%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $731,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

