Short Interest in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Increases By 26.0%

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.53. 1,525,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.40. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

