Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Grows By 22.5%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 3,676,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,762. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

