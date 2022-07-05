Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Decreases By 19.8%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

EQNR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,533. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 254.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 84,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

