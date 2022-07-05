Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Declines By 19.9%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,586,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,303,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,711,164. EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About EVIO
