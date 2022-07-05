Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Declines By 19.9%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,586,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,303,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,711,164. EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

