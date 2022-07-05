Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expands By 25.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on GOOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,754. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -4,998.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.