Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Drops By 26.5%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

GOGL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 195,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,962. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

