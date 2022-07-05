Short Interest in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Declines By 29.1%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.
HOCFF stock remained flat at $51.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of 49.44 and a twelve month high of 84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 58.67.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.