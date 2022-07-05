Short Interest in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Declines By 29.1%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

HOCFF stock remained flat at $51.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of 49.44 and a twelve month high of 84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 58.67.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.