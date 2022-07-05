Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Grows By 22.2%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,022. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Patrick Galleher purchased 5,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,772.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,624,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

