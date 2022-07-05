Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expands By 28.7%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,520,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 16,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of JD stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

