Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Rises By 21.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,145,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 3,402,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMF remained flat at $$1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

