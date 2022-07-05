Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Decreases By 23.1%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. 21,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

