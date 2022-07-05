Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Expands By 18.2%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE MSD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.