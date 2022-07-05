Short Interest in MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Drops By 19.0%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 440,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,189.3 days.

MTYFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF remained flat at $$40.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

