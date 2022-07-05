Short Interest in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Drops By 19.0%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NanoViricides stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.86.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About NanoViricides (Get Rating)
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.
