Short Interest in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Drops By 19.0%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NanoViricides stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NanoViricides by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

