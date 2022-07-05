Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Rises By 18.1%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,873,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 5,821,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NNFSF remained flat at $$5.10 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nongfu Spring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

