Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Increases By 19.2%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 39,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.53%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.