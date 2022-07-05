Short Interest in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expands By 22.5%

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 758,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 331,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $903.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

