Short Interest in PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Decreases By 26.7%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

