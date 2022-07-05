Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Decreases By 26.8%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 181.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 204,364 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,738,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 181,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,046 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,892. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

