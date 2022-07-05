Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Increases By 18.0%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RELL opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 125,367 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

