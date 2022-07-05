Short Interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Rises By 25.2%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rockley Photonics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rockley Photonics by 16.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 120.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKLY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 516,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,267. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $310.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.