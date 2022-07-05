Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Drops By 29.6%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

