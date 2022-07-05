Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Increases By 28.4%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SICRF stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. SimCorp A/S has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21.
About SimCorp A/S (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SimCorp A/S (SICRF)
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.