Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Increases By 28.4%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SICRF stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. SimCorp A/S has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

