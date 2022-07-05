Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Increases By 26.2%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 895,600 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SOPA opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Society Pass by 281.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Society Pass by 259.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 37.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Society Pass from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

